Harrogate man arrested after police seize drugs, knives and sword
North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man after finding bags of drugs, ten knives and a sword at a house in Harrogate on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to reports of a man threatening a woman in the Skipton Road area and officers detained a man in his 40s at the scene.
He was arrested and searched, and officers found bags of white powder believed to be cocaine, two knives and a quantity of cash in the suspect’s possession.
This led to a further search of his house where further items were discovered including:
- More bags of what are believed to be class-A drugs
- Ten knives, including flick knives
- A sword
- A large amount of what is believed to be cannabis
- Drugs paraphernalia including digital scales
All items were seized and the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis.
The man was arrested on suspicion of drug, weapon and public order offences and remains in custody while enquiries continue.