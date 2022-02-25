Harrogate man arrested after police seize drugs, knives and sword

Police were called to reports of a man threatening a woman in the Skipton Road area and officers detained a man in his 40s at the scene.

He was arrested and searched, and officers found bags of white powder believed to be cocaine, two knives and a quantity of cash in the suspect’s possession.

This led to a further search of his house where further items were discovered including:

- More bags of what are believed to be class-A drugs

- Ten knives, including flick knives

- A sword

- A large amount of what is believed to be cannabis

- Drugs paraphernalia including digital scales

All items were seized and the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis.