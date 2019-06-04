Harrogate man appears in court over shocking 'Wild West style' saloon fight

Thirteen men, including a man from Harrogate, have been ordered to do unpaid over work after a 'Wild West saloon' fight in a Headingley bar.

A judge told the men it was only due to their early pleas of guilty to affray that has saved them from going to prison over the incident at Arc Bar.

The defendants are among 21 men being sentenced today over the violence inside the bar on February 17 last year.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "This was a disgraceful incident. Having watched the video of the incident several times this morning, what I can't help noticing is that there are bar staff cowering in fear and other members of the public in the bar.

"This was a terrifying incident and all of you were involved. Any participation in violence of this nature, irrespective of your precise roles, is serious."

Eight men were made the subject of a 12-month community order and told to do 300 hours of unpaid work.

They are: Benjamin Marzullo, 26, of Primrose Drive, Leeds; Owen McDonagh, 20, of Belle Vue Avenue, Leeds; Curtis Fleming, 22, of Henshaw Avenue, Yeadon; Oliver Galley, 22, of Middle Farm, Harrogate; Kyle Hancock, 22, of Banksfield Avenue, Yeadon; Liam Lamb, 22, of Haw View, Yeadon; Harry Walker, 22, of Lea Mill Park Drive, Leeds, and Billy Wild, 21, of Aire Grove, Yeadon.

Five defendants were given 12-month community orders with 250 hours of unpaid.

They are: Lewis Bond, 21, of Beech Way, Whinmoor, Leeds; Robert Ives, 23, of St Lukes Close, Wetherby; Louis McShane, 25, of Whitelaithe Approach, Whinmoor; Jamie Wild, 22, of Willow Close, Guiseley, and Matthew Wild, 23, of Manston Grove, Cross Gates.

Leeds Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of the mass brawl which was described as 'reminiscent of a Wild West saloon'.