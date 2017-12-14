Harrogate Inspector 'disappointed' at drink-drive campaign results

Nearly 50 drink and drug drivers have been arrested in two weeks as North Yorkshire Police launched Operation Attention, their annual campaign to target drink-drivers.

But the results have prompted Harrogate Police Acting Inspector, Paul Cording, to call the number of arrests "disappointing".

At present there have been a total of 46 arrests - 27 for drink driving and 19 for drug driving.

But Insp. Cording expressed his feelings on Twitter as he revealed that there had been 13 arrests in just 48 hours.