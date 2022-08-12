Harrogate incident: Cyclist struck by car and air ambulance lands on The Stray

North Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision at the junction of West Cliffe Grove and Cold Bath Road and in Harrogate.
"It was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 1.41pm on Friday 12 August and involves a car and a cyclist.
"The road is currently closed with diversions in place, motorists should avoid the area at this time.
"We're looking to trace a witness, the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback car travelling up the hill on Cold Bath Road when the collision occurred. We believe they stopped at the scene but left prior to our attendance."