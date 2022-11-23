News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Harrogate fire crews tackle lorry fire on A168 near Cowthorpe

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a deliberate lorry fire on the A168 near Cowthorpe last night.

By Lucy Chappell
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a lorry on fire at 11.21pm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire was inside of the lorries trailor and it was believed to have been deliberate.

Hide Ad

Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, small tools and a thermal imaging camera.

Harrogate fire crews tackled a deliberate lorry fire on the A168 near Cowthorpe last night