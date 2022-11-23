Harrogate fire crews tackle lorry fire on A168 near Cowthorpe
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a deliberate lorry fire on the A168 near Cowthorpe last night.
By Lucy Chappell
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a lorry on fire at 11.21pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire was inside of the lorries trailor and it was believed to have been deliberate.
Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, small tools and a thermal imaging camera.