Harrogate fire crews tackle incidents over Coronation bank holiday weekend

North Yorkshire Fire Service tackled two fires in Harrogate over the Coronation bank holiday weekend.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th May 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 07:58 BST

Yesterday, Monday at 12.39pm, fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of smoke coming from a restaurant on Mayfield Grove.

This was a fire to an extractor unit, caused by an accumulation of grease.

Staff members on site used two dry powder extinguishers prior to fire service arrival.

North Yorkshire Fire Service tackled two fires in Harrogate over the Coronation bank holiday weekend.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one 9m ladder and a positive pressure ventilation fan to deal with the incident.

On Sunday evening at 9.23pm, a Harrogate fire crew used a bucket of water to extinguish a bin fire on Jenny Field Drive with the cause attributed as accidental.