Harrogate fire crews called out to Parliament Street in Harrogate after reports of trouble with youths
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to reports at 2.43am of a large number of youths inside an unsafe derelict building on Parliament Street who were throwing items from the roof.
The Harrogate crew stood by awaiting instruction from the Police.
Eventually, the trouble was dealt with without fire service intervention.
The incident follows growing complaints from local businesses and politicians about a range of anti-social issues in Harrogate town centre.
In a sample of 140 patrols of the town centre since October 2023, police made 10 arrests and moved people on or gave words of advice 54 times.
Officers also issued one dispersal order, which effectively bans someone from an area for a certain amount of time.
In total in 2013, there were 2,343 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes in Harrogate.
In response to concerns, a new initiative spearheaded by North Yorkshire Council and North Yorkshire Police was launched earlier this month called Project Spotlight.
The aim is to build on existing work between North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Council and other organisations to address street crime, retail theft, begging, rough sleeping, substance abuse and anti-social behaviour.
Speaking at the launch, North Yorkshire Council’s assistant chief executive for local engagement, Rachel Joyce, said: “Alongside North Yorkshire Police and others, we have been working hard to maintain Harrogate town centre’s reputation as a safe and welcoming place."