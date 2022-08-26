Harrogate driver arrested after testing positive for drug driving twice in two days
North Yorkshire Police have arrested a driver in Harrogate after they tested positive for drugs twice within 48 hours.
By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:22 am
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:22 am
The vehicle was stopped and following a test, the driver tested positive for cannabis for the second time in just 48 hours.
Sgt Paul Cording said: “This vehicle was stopped after being sighted in Harrogate after information showed the driver was arrested only two days ago for drug driving.
"An evidential sample has been obtained and will be sent for analysis.”
The driver has been released under investigation.