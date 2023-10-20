Harrogate burglar jailed for two years after series of raids including at restaurant and hairdressers

A burglar and “persistent thief” has been jailed for two years for a series of raids while he was on a suspended sentence for breaking into Harrogate hair salons.

Anthony Fraser, 38, targeted three premises including a bar and a restaurant in Harrogate town centre just three months after receiving a suspended prison sentence for raiding two hairdressers, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Kelly Clarke said that on April 26 the “recidivist” burglar raided North Bar in Cheltenham Parade after using a crate to smash a glass door. He then stole £500 of items including £198 of alcohol.

About a month later, he targeted a property under renovation at Princess Square after scaling the rear brick wall.

Anthony Fraser, 38, has been jailed after a series of raids across Harrogate including at a restaurant and hairdressers

He tried to force the door open but was unsuccessful and ran off.

On August 7, he stole more than £500 from a safe at the Estabulo restaurant in Albert Street after breaking in through a rear fire door.

CCTV captured him looking around the office for a key to the safe before stealing the contents and riding off on a pushbike.

Fraser, of Swan Road, Harrogate, admitted two counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

All three offences were in breach of his eight-month suspended prison sentence for three burglaries committed in January.

In those raids, Fraser stole thousands of pounds’ worth of products from the Hart & Hart hair salon and Nathan Cosgrove Barbers, both in Commercial Street, on the same weekend.

CCTV showed him smashing a window at Hart & Hart in the early hours of the morning, evidently with a brick.

He then left but returned a few hours later and reached in through the smashed window to steal hair straighteners worth over £300.

He left the Nathan Cosgrove salon a “mess” after ransacking the place and stole about 30 items worth £6,851 and he also took the till.

The following day, police raided a “drug den” in Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, where they found Fraser and a suitcase containing a “large amount of barbering equipment”.

Fraser had over 30 previous convictions for 50 offences, the majority for theft and kindred, dating back more than 20 years.

He appeared for sentence for the new offences via video link today (20 October) after being remanded in custody.

Defence barrister Danielle Gilmour conceded that Fraser, a drug addict, was an inveterate burglar who “goes around looking for (opportunities) to burgle”.

She said that Fraser, who had been living in a hostel in Harrogate after being spared prison in March, was addicted to the prescription drug Benzodiazepine.

Recorder Dafydd Enoch KC branded Fraser a “recidivist burglar” with an “appalling” record.

“You have a very long history of burglary and other dishonesty offences,” added Mr Enoch.

“Most, if not all of it, is born out of a long-standing drug problem.”

He blasted Fraser for targeting yet more premises in Harrogate just three months after receiving the suspended sentence including a “small business” from which he stole £500 cash.