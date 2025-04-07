Harrogate area appeal: Fatal collision under investigation at Ripley

By Louise French
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage following a fatal collision at Ripley.

It happened on the B6165 west of Ripley, near to Mill House, at around 7.20pm on Thursday (April 3).

It involved a small white Audi SUV driven by an 83-year-old man, and a dark blue Ford Fiesta driven by a 34-year-old man.

Both men, who are from the Harrogate area, were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The collision scene remained closed with diversions in place until around 9.30pm.

The driver of the Audi died in hospital. Officers are supporting his family while the investigation continues.

If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of either vehicle at around the time of the incident, email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Quote reference number 12250059028 when providing details.

