Harrogate anti-social behaviour incidents prompt Bower Street railings to be installed

Harrogate Borough Council said it has been working alongside the police and other partners to tackle issues of antisocial behaviour and community concerns in the Bower Street area of Harrogate town centre.

This has included regular police patrols and the targeting of individuals who cause harassment, alarm and distress.

After worries were raised by businesses in the area, Coun Richard Cooper, council leader and Central Ward Member said: "All of us who live or work near this location know that it has been trouble for a long time.

"While the council has worked with the police on the issues the land is privately owned and installing secure boundaries is the responsibility of the property owner.

"Nonetheless, the council and other partners recognise the impact that anti-social behaviour and criminal activity has on the quality of life of residents, businesses and the community.

"That is why we have offered to help the property owners secure their boundaries and I am glad agreement has been reached on how to do this. I am grateful to the property owners for working with us on this.

In addition to the targeted activity, the council has facilitated negotiations with private owners including landlords and Leeds Federated Housing Association to make the area more secure and have now reached an agreement to install railings to premises on the parade of shops to reduce access.

These areas have consistently been used as a location where people congregate and where there is evidence of repeat antisocial behaviour.

As the land is privately owned negotiations have taken longer than hoped however this work will look to be progressed as a priority with partners continuing to work alongside the council.

But the leader of Harrogate Borough Council added that supporting people with complex problems remained a crucial part of the solution.

"We must though recognise that the people who congregate in these areas often have complex physical and mental health needs,.

"They often suffer from family breakdown and addiction.

“When criminal acts are committed the legal process needs to happen.

"But we also need to redouble our efforts to support agencies like Harrogate Homeless Project and Harrogate StreetAid who can provide the wrap-around support enabling people to break out of chaotic lifestyles.

"Securing this area will solve the anti-social and criminal behaviour problem at this location.

"It will not, on its own, change the lifestyles of those who congregated on Bower Street.

"Long-term dedicated support is the only way to do that.”

Last Friday, October 14, a man was reportedly stabbed in an altercation on Bower Street.

Since then a 23-year-old man from Harrogate has since been charged with assault on a person occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent.