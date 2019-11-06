Group of six teenagers arrested in connection with Ripon burglary

A group of six teenagers have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Ripon.

It follows a report that a set of car keys had been stolen from a property in the Whitcliffe Lane on Tuesday, November, 5, at 5.15pm, and a Grey Honda CRV was taken from outside.

Officers located the vehicle on the A61 a short time later before losing sight of it. Through the use of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), officers tracked and located the vehicle and pursued it into a cul-de-sac in Harrogate.

The car was abandoned and officers pursued the occupants with support of a police drone, before making six arrests.