Group of six teenagers arrested in connection with Ripon burglary
A group of six teenagers have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Ripon.
It follows a report that a set of car keys had been stolen from a property in the Whitcliffe Lane on Tuesday, November, 5, at 5.15pm, and a Grey Honda CRV was taken from outside.
Officers located the vehicle on the A61 a short time later before losing sight of it. Through the use of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), officers tracked and located the vehicle and pursued it into a cul-de-sac in Harrogate.
The car was abandoned and officers pursued the occupants with support of a police drone, before making six arrests.
Two 15 year-old boys, two 14 year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl have been released on bail while enquiries continue.