Girl suffers injuries following hit-and-run on major road in Harrogate as police launch appeal to find driver

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find the driver of a van following a collision which injured a child in Harrogate.

The girl, aged 11, was struck by a Ford Transit-style van on Cold Bath Road on Monday, December 9 between 4.20pm and 4.50pm.

An investigation has been launched but officers have been unable to identify the driver and are now appealing for them, or anyone with any information, to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver did not stop at the scene and the girl sustained minor injuries, including bruises to her leg.

A 11-year-old girl has suffered injuries following a hit-and-run on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate as the police launch an appeal to find the driverA 11-year-old girl has suffered injuries following a hit-and-run on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate as the police launch an appeal to find the driver
A 11-year-old girl has suffered injuries following a hit-and-run on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate as the police launch an appeal to find the driver

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for TC Mike Halstead.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228270 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice