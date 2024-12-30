Girl suffers injuries following hit-and-run on major road in Harrogate as police launch appeal to find driver
The girl, aged 11, was struck by a Ford Transit-style van on Cold Bath Road on Monday, December 9 between 4.20pm and 4.50pm.
An investigation has been launched but officers have been unable to identify the driver and are now appealing for them, or anyone with any information, to come forward.
The driver did not stop at the scene and the girl sustained minor injuries, including bruises to her leg.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for TC Mike Halstead.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228270 when providing any details regarding the incident.