Further arrest made in connection with death of Bailey Chadwick in Pateley Bridge

Bailey Chadwick

Officers who are investigating the fatal hit and run collision which claimed the life of 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick have today (July 30) made a second arrest.

A woman aged in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She currently remains in police custody.

This follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man last week, who has since been bailed over the weekend.

Inspector Jill Cowling who is leading the investigation said: “This investigation has progressed which has led to us making a second arrest today.

“Our enquiries are still very much ongoing, and we are still appealing for members of the public to contact us with any relevant information.

”Please note that the public should not speculate on social media to avoid prejudicing any potential future court proceedings.

“Specially trained officers are supporting Bailey’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for information, if you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.