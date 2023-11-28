Fraudster who targeted Harrogate woman into giving him over £200,000 jailed for more than eight years

A serial fraudster who manipulated women into giving him hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for more than eight years.

Marc Raven, 61, claimed he was a successful businessman, and deceived one Harrogate woman into marrying him and selling her home.

The web of lies he told eventually collapsed – but not before he had caused “immeasurable damage” to her and her family.

At York Crown Court on September 26, Raven, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to fraud against two women.

Marc Raven, 61, manipulated a woman from Harrogate into giving him hundreds of thousands of pounds

Marc Raven has also been known as Marc Bookey, Marc Cohen and Marc Stewart.

One victim met Raven through a dating app in January 2018, and they were married by October.

Raven told her he had a large amount of money in a Singaporean bank account that he was having difficulty accessing.

He encouraged her to sell her home in Harrogate and use the money to live on, making her believe they would soon be buying a property worth more than £1 million.

Meanwhile, he was taking money from her, with the promise he would pay her back when his money arrived.

They made offers on a number of houses, but this would never progress, with Raven blaming the sellers.

It was not until October 2019 that Raven’s lies fell apart.

Between June 2018 and May 2019, the victim had transferred him more than £200,000 and she had to declare herself bankrupt and move in with family.

Raven was arrested by North Yorkshire Police and during the course of their investigation into him, they discovered another victim in Singapore.

Raven had begun a relationship with her in 2016, and the following year he contacted her to say he had been hospitalised in Dubai, and needed money to pay medical fees and customs fines, when in reality, Raven was fit and well in the UK.

Between July 2017 and August 2018, the victim transferred about £100,000 to Raven.

When interviewed by North Yorkshire Police, Raven continued to claim that he had money in Singapore and as part of the investigation, international financial enquiries were carried out there, showing his claims were false.

At York Crown Court on 27 November, Raven was sentenced to eight years and one month in jail.

In a personal statement read at court, the daughter of the woman Raven married, said: “The damage Marc has done to my family is immeasurable and no punishment will ever repair the damage he’s done to my mum.

"I just hope that he’s unable to cause this much harm and pain to anyone again.”

DC Neil Brodhurst, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Raven was a serial fraudster, who lied again and again to obtain money from women he was in a relationship with.

"It’s no exaggeration to say his deception has shattered lives.

“While nothing can undo the damage he has caused, I hope that this result can at least bring about some closure for the victims.

"And it will ensure that no one else can ever be taken in by his lies, or forced to suffer what they have endured.

“Financial abuse is a form of domestic abuse and it can happen to anyone of any age.

"Sometimes it can take a long time for victims to realise what is happening but if you feel uncomfortable about how someone you know is behaving with your money, they may be financially abusing you.

“It’s not easy to take the first step to break free of financial abuse, but you will not be alone – the police are here to support you.