Fourteen people arrested in large-scale police operation around Harrogate and Knaresborough area

Operation Tornado in progress.

Fourteen people have been arrested as part of a large-scale operation to keep communities safe in the Harrogate district.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the arrests were in connection with class A drugs, burglary, shop theft, fraud and other offences in Harrogate district.

It was part of Operation Tornado, which intensifies police resources in different areas of North Yorkshire to tackle issues that matter to communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers executed warrants at two flats in Knaresborough on July 30, arresting a man and a woman in their 40s on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and burglary.

Officers out and about in Harrogate.

Substances believed to be heroin and crack cocaine were found during searches, along with cash and drug-related items.

Suspected stolen goods were also recovered.

Elsewhere, two people were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and four arrests were made in connection with retail thefts, along with other arrests for a range of offences.

The operation also focussed on community engagement.

Officers carried out high-visibility patrols in Harrogate town centre and surrounding areas and took part in retail crime prevention visits to businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a well-attended public event in Valley Gardens, featuring police vehicles, police dogs, equipment demonstrations and other organisations including North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Mountain Rescue, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Coastguard.

Harrogate-based Insp Andy Pickless-Ingram said: “Operation Tornado has made a significant impact on crime in a number of communities.

“Burglary, drugs, shop theft and other offences we’ve tackled damage communities – residents quite rightly want us to come down hard on the perpetrators, which is exactly what this operation is about.

“But it’s also an opportunity to meet people, engage with the community and share advice that keeps people safe and I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to say hello and chat to us when we were out and about on patrol or at our engagement event in Valley Gardens, which helped to make it a huge success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get email or text crime alerts for where you live and updates about policing in your community by signing up to North Yorkshire’s Community Messaging service.

Simply search for ‘North Yorkshire Police Community Messaging’ and follow the simple steps on the website.