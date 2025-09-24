Four people injured following serious collision involving police van on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on a major road in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 5.32pm on Tuesday (September 23) on Beckwith Road, near the junction with Otley Road, and involved a marked North Yorkshire Police van and another vehicle.

The three officers in the Peugeot Expert police van received treatment for minor injuries.

The woman driving the black Ford Fiesta car, which overturned onto its roof, was taken to hospital by ambulance with an arm injury.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, including any relevant dashcam footage, you should get in touch.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 230920250389 when providing any details regarding the incident.