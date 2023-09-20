Four people arrested in connection with shoplifting after police chase at Knaresborough retail park

News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police have arrested four people in connection with a shoplifting incident at a retail park in Knaresborough this afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 16:14 BST
At around 1pm today (20 September) roads policing officers in Knaresborough were on routine patrol at St James' Retail Park when they were alerted to a shop theft which had just happened at a nearby store.

A member of the public directed officers to four people who were running from the area and they were hot on their heels as they had three detained within five minutes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There was one outstanding suspect and extensive police resource which included a police dog unit, roads policing officers and response officers was sent to the area to track them down.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested four people in connection with a shoplifting incident in Knaresborough
“One of the officers who was assigned to the search needed to use the bathroom, so he made a quick trip into the nearby McDonalds.

“The officer couldn’t believe his luck when he walked in and spotted a person who matched the description of the outstanding suspect.”

Two men in their 20’s, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

They are currently in police custody.