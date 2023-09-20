Four people arrested in connection with shoplifting after police chase at Knaresborough retail park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 1pm today (20 September) roads policing officers in Knaresborough were on routine patrol at St James' Retail Park when they were alerted to a shop theft which had just happened at a nearby store.

A member of the public directed officers to four people who were running from the area and they were hot on their heels as they had three detained within five minutes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There was one outstanding suspect and extensive police resource which included a police dog unit, roads policing officers and response officers was sent to the area to track them down.

“One of the officers who was assigned to the search needed to use the bathroom, so he made a quick trip into the nearby McDonalds.

“The officer couldn’t believe his luck when he walked in and spotted a person who matched the description of the outstanding suspect.”

Two men in their 20’s, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.