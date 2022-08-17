Four men arrested after BT cable theft from village near Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cable was stolen from a BT cable junction box on the B6265 between Little Ouseburn and Green Hammerton at around 11:11pm on August 8.

Four men, aged 21, 38, 43 and 52 were arrested a short time later when officers pulled over their white van which was displaying the false registration plates YT16 YTS and had been stolen.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance – he remains on bail for a number of other offences.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested four men after a BT cable was stolen in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three other men have been released under investigation.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the van, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch by calling 101, select option two and ask to speak to PC 1362 David Kaye.