Four men arrested after attempting to steal motorbike following police chase in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has arrested four men following a police chase in Harrogate after they attempted to steal a motorbike.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At about 6pm on Wednesday (March 13), officers received a call that four suspects were interfering with a motorbike parked on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area, and with the assistance of CCTV, officers detained two people as they were pushing the motorbike away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other suspects were seen walking up Cold Bath Road and when officers arrived, they ran off.

Most Popular
The police have arrested four men following a police chase in Harrogate after they attempted to steal a motorbikeThe police have arrested four men following a police chase in Harrogate after they attempted to steal a motorbike
The police have arrested four men following a police chase in Harrogate after they attempted to steal a motorbike

However officers caught up with them and they were detained after a short foot chase.

The four suspects, all male, aged 16, 17, 20 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

Two were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and going equipped for theft.

Enquiries are ongoing into the theft.