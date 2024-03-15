Four men arrested after attempting to steal motorbike following police chase in Harrogate
At about 6pm on Wednesday (March 13), officers received a call that four suspects were interfering with a motorbike parked on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate.
Officers were immediately deployed to the area, and with the assistance of CCTV, officers detained two people as they were pushing the motorbike away.
Two other suspects were seen walking up Cold Bath Road and when officers arrived, they ran off.
However officers caught up with them and they were detained after a short foot chase.
The four suspects, all male, aged 16, 17, 20 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.
Two were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and going equipped for theft.
Enquiries are ongoing into the theft.