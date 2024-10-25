Four arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences following police pursuit near Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has arrested four people following a pursuit involving a stinger and a police dog near Harrogate earlier this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 5pm on Monday (October 21), a vehicle which was suspected to be linked to drugs, was sighted on the A61 near Harewood.

A police officer attempted to stop it, but the driver sped away and items were discarded from the window which were later recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was stopped near the Buttersyke Bar roundabout thanks to a stinger site that was set up.

The police have arrested four people on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences following a police pursuit on the A61 near Harrogate

Four occupants were involved and two were arrested with the vehicle, but the other two fled.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our police dog Rhun and his handler raced across the A61 at a rate of knots and jumped through a hedge into a field to apprehend the third suspect.

“The fourth was located by officers who gave chase on foot in a different direction.”

A hammer was also found inside the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of resist arrest, possession with intent to supply a class-A drug, possession with intent to supply a class-B drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug and a class-B drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A drug, possession with intent to supply a class-B drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A drug, possession with intent to supply a class-B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, theft, driving with no insurance and fail to stop for the police.

All four suspects were later released on conditional bail whilst our investigation continues.