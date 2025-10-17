Four arrested in Ripon as part of major operation targeting organised crime across North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police has arrested four people in Ripon as part of a major operation targeting organised crime across the county.

The arrests were part of Operation Super Tornado – a large-scale coordinated effort that saw officers carry out 12 warrants, make 36 arrests and seize cash, drugs, stolen goods and weapons during an intensive 12-hour crackdown.

The operation on Wednesday (October 15) was an enhanced version of the force’s ongoing Operation Tornado, which focuses on tackling organised and persistent criminal activity across North Yorkshire.

In Ripon, three men, aged 28, 29 and 40, and a 38-year-old woman were detained during simultaneous drugs warrants executed across the area.

They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Across North Yorkshire, similar enforcement activity took place throughout the day.

In York, a 42-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested following a warrant in Chapelfields, where suspected Class A and B drugs were recovered.

In Selby, a 24-year-old woman was taken into custody on suspicion of supplying Class B drugs, while in Malton, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in Class A drug supply.

Police in Scarborough also made a series of arrests connected to shoplifting and drug offences, and stopped a disqualified driver who was later arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Super Tornado involved not just North Yorkshire Police, but a wide range of partner agencies, including British Transport Police, Border Force, Yorkshire and Humber Regional and Organised Crime Unit, GAIN, City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council, the Crown Prosecution Service, HMRC, the Department for Work and Pensions, as well as both York BID and Harrogate BID.

Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “This operation has been one of the biggest that the force has ever seen and I’m pleased to say it was a huge success.

“Not only has it disrupted and dismantled a significant amount of organised criminality, but it has reinforced the message to the public that we are on their side.

“We remain committed to working closely with partners agencies to relentlessly pursue and disrupt those who attempt to use North Yorkshire as a base for their criminal intentions.”

The day’s other priority was serious and organised crime with a focus on targeting high street shops which are believed to be involved in money laundering.

The day also saw officers from the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team attend and conduct 18 enforcement visits in Skipton, Harrogate, York and Scarborough.

Their activity led to seven arrests for illegal working and four businesses being issued with Civil Penalty Referral Notices.

Employers could now face hefty fines of up to £60,000 per worker if found liable.

A digital display vehicle was also used throughout the day to highlight the most wanted faces across North Yorkshire.

The van travelled around Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon.

Superintendent Lisa Maslen, from the National Business Crime Centre, said: “North Yorkshire Police’s Super Tornado is a great example of police, businesses, and partner agencies working together to keep retail crime on the agenda and deliver positive outcomes to those experiencing retail crime in their communities.

“Intercepting shoplifters and engaging with retailers on how to keep their staff, stock and stores safe is community policing at its best.”

For more information, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/news/north-yorkshire/news/news/2025/10-october/super-tornado-sweeps-up-criminals-across-north-yorkshire/