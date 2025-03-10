Four arrested after stinger used to stop vehicle in Ripon following high-value theft pursuit

North Yorkshire Police has arrested four people after a stinger was used to stop a vehicle during a pursuit in Ripon last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, March 5, officers received some intelligence about a vehicle that was heading towards Ripon and was linked to previous high-value shop thefts.

The Retail Crime team and Intelligence unit had identified an out of area group suspected of multiple high-value thefts across North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after, a high-value theft was reported at a department store in Ripon and a number of units were immediately deployed to the area.

The police have arrested four people after a stinger was used to stop a vehicle following a high-value theft pursuit in Ripon

The suspect vehicle was soon spotted on CCTV and later clocked by some by officers heading out of Ripon.

When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began, before the vehicle was stung and boxed in by officers.

The four occupants, aged between 29 and 53, attempted to flee the scene but were quickly detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant amount of suspected stolen goods was found in the vehicle, along with a magnetic de-tagger hidden beneath the front passenger seat.

Two of the individuals were wanted on recall to prison.

They, along with the other two men, were arrested on suspicion of shop theft and remain in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are fully committed to tackling shop theft and its impact on our communities.

“This is a crime that affects not only local businesses, but also the safety and well-being of our residents.

“We will continue to use all available resources to prevent and investigate thefts, and stop those intent on committing crime in our county.”