Four arrested after stinger used to stop vehicle in Ripon following high-value theft pursuit
On Wednesday, March 5, officers received some intelligence about a vehicle that was heading towards Ripon and was linked to previous high-value shop thefts.
The Retail Crime team and Intelligence unit had identified an out of area group suspected of multiple high-value thefts across North Yorkshire.
Shortly after, a high-value theft was reported at a department store in Ripon and a number of units were immediately deployed to the area.
The suspect vehicle was soon spotted on CCTV and later clocked by some by officers heading out of Ripon.
When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began, before the vehicle was stung and boxed in by officers.
The four occupants, aged between 29 and 53, attempted to flee the scene but were quickly detained.
A significant amount of suspected stolen goods was found in the vehicle, along with a magnetic de-tagger hidden beneath the front passenger seat.
Two of the individuals were wanted on recall to prison.
They, along with the other two men, were arrested on suspicion of shop theft and remain in custody for questioning.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are fully committed to tackling shop theft and its impact on our communities.
“This is a crime that affects not only local businesses, but also the safety and well-being of our residents.
“We will continue to use all available resources to prevent and investigate thefts, and stop those intent on committing crime in our county.”