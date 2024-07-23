Four arrested after police seize large amounts of Class A drugs and weapons at property in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has arrested four people on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs in Harrogate.

The arrests were made on Sunday (July 21) following an initial call for concern about the welfare of a man believed to be under the influence of drugs and wandering in the street.

The man was treated by the ambulance service but was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and suspected class A drugs.

The incident led officers to search a house where they seized a number of weapons including an axe, sword, imitation firearm, a bladed claw, more suspected class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and equipment including body armour, handcuffs, and a protective shield.

In total, four people were arrested including the man found in the street.

They include:

- A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, acquiring criminal property (the seized money) and possession with intent to supply class A drugs

- A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place

- A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, and theft

- A 24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

The four have been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.