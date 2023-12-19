Former North Yorkshire Police staff member sentenced over misuse of force computer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Campbell was an Exhibits Supervisor before he resigned in October 2023.
Campbell pleaded guilty to computer misuse and perverting the course of justice.
He was sentenced to eight-months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year, at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 14.
The investigation was carried out by North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards and CID departments in June 2023.
Elliot Foskett, North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable, said: “The communities that we serve need to know that they can have complete trust in their police force.
“North Yorkshire Police expects the highest level of integrity from all officers and staff.
“We will not hesitate to prosecute individuals like Daniel Campbell who fall below this expectation and engage in unlawful conduct.”