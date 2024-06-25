Former finance manager of Knaresborough company jailed after stealing £334,000 from employer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman whose crimes cost her employer hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for more than three years, following a police investigation.

Louise Chambers, 41, from Thirsk, worked as a finance manager for a group of Knaresborough-based companies from March 2021 to November 2022, when she was dismissed.

A review then identified fraudulent payments from company accounts to accounts linked to Chambers, including a current account, a credit card and a council tax account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police were called in, and a criminal investigation was launched.

Louise Chambers, 41, has been jailed for over three years for stealing £334,00 from her employer in Knaresborough

Chambers was arrested and interviewed and police enquiries identified fraudulent transactions totalling more than £34,000.

Further discrepancies were discovered in the accounts in relation to an invoice discounting facility which saw the company having to pay back over £300,000 due to Chambers’ actions.

Chambers was charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

She pleaded guilty at York Crown Court in May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, June 25 at the same court, she was jailed for a total of three years and one month.

After the hearing, DC Amy Webster Gonzalez, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Chambers’ crimes caused significant financial damage to a local business with a good reputation, risked the livelihoods of other staff members, and put significant financial and emotional strain on company directors.