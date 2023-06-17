Ford Focus car stolen from Maple Grove in Ripon prompting police appeal for witnesses

The black Ford Focus was stolen from Maple Grove in Ripon overnight between Wednesday June 14 and Thursday June 15.

It has the regristation number AU63 DWO.

If you have any information about the theft or have seen the vehicle since then call North Yorkshire Police.

They would also like to hear from anyone with doorbell CCTV footage who may have captured the theft on camera, to get in touch.

Please email [email protected] with information or call us on 101, press option 2 and ask for Nicholas Ham.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.