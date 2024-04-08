Five youths arrested after motorbike stolen in Harrogate as police appeal for information

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday (April 7), a Red Yamaha moped was seen being ridden by three youths, without helmets on, in the Stockwell area of Knaresborough between 3.30pm and 4.30pm that had been stolen from Harrogate earlier in the day.

A total of five youths were arrested, with four currently being investigated for riding a stolen moped, traffic offences and possession of drugs with the intent to supply.

Officers are appealing to anyone with any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage on Stockwell Avenue, Halfpenny lane, Meadow Road and Pasture Crescent to get in touch.

You can contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.