Five men in balaclavas seen trying door handles on Harrogate street as police issue warning to residents
The incident happened at approximately 00.20am on Thursday (June 6) on St Andrew’s Crescent when five men in balaclavas were seen trying door handles on houses and cars.
Officers are urging people to make sure that all doors are locked overnight and windows are locked or on a latch.
You should also make sure that you remove any valuables from sight and it is advisable to keep house keys, car keys, wallets, purses, phones, laptops and tablets in the room where you sleep.
The police are aware of the incident and have the area on their patrol plan.
If you experience any issues in the area, you should contact with police by calling 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.