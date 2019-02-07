Five arrests in Harrogate over suspected 'county lines' drug dealing

Five people were arrested during armed police raids as part of an operation against suspected drug dealing.

Police said they made the arrests at two addresses in Harrogate at around 4pm yesterday (Wednesday).

In Bamham Drive, four males were arrested, including a 42-year-old Harrogate man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of cannabis and possessing an electric shock weapon.

Three others, aged 22, 18 and 16, and all from the Birmingham area, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

In Lincoln Grove, a 53-year-old Harrogate man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The two Harrogate men were released while under investigation and the three from Birmingham remain in police custody.

Following a search of the Bramham Drive property, officers seized a bag of suspected heroin, mobile phones and sim cards, a knife, an electric shock weapon and a rucksack containing around £2,500 in cash.

In Lincoln Grove, officers seized a mobile phone and a baton, North Yorkshire Police said.

It was part of an operation against suspected "county lines" dealing, in which dealers travel from urban areas travel to small towns to sell drugs.