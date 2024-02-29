Five arrested after drugs, weapons and cash seized during drugs raid by police in Harrogate district and Leeds
A significant amount of cash and several offensive weapons were also recovered after officers executed warrants at addresses across the Harrogate district and Leeds on Tuesday (February 27).
North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit worked with West Yorkshire Police during the County Lines operation.
County Lines is the term used to describe drug supply lines run by organised crime gangs from urban areas who deal drugs in more rural counties such as North Yorkshire.
The warrants were carried out to allow police to enter and search addresses and locate suspects.
A significant amount of what is believed to be a Class-A drug was seized, along with a large amount of a suspected Class-B drug and thousands of prescription-type drugs including tramadol and diazepam, which are controlled substances and therefore illegal to supply unauthorised.
The substances will be sent for laboratory testing as part of the investigation.
All five suspects, who are men aged between 30 and 50 from Harrogate, Ripon and Leeds were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.
They have been released under investigation to allow for further enquiries.