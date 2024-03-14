Firefighters tackle fire that destroys motorcycle following arson attack in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crew from Knaresborough was called to a recreational area near Halfpenny Lane at 9.29pm on Monday (March 11) to find a motorcycle alight.

Crews extinguished the vehicle using a hose reel jet.

The motorcycle sustained 100 per cent fire damage and the cause was believed to have been deliberate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire crew have tackled a fire that destroyed a motorcycle following an arson attack near Halfpenny Lane in Knaresborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firefighters also used a thermal imagining camera to check for hot spots.

On the same night at 8.03pm, a fire crew was called to High Street in Knaresborough to assist the police with the safe removal of four youths on top of a commercial building.

Crews accessed the roof and politely persuaded the youths to come down via an internal stairway.