Firefighters tackle fire that destroys motorcycle following arson attack in Knaresborough
A crew from Knaresborough was called to a recreational area near Halfpenny Lane at 9.29pm on Monday (March 11) to find a motorcycle alight.
Crews extinguished the vehicle using a hose reel jet.
The motorcycle sustained 100 per cent fire damage and the cause was believed to have been deliberate.
The firefighters also used a thermal imagining camera to check for hot spots.
On the same night at 8.03pm, a fire crew was called to High Street in Knaresborough to assist the police with the safe removal of four youths on top of a commercial building.
Crews accessed the roof and politely persuaded the youths to come down via an internal stairway.
The youths came down by there own accord and the incident was left in the hands of police.