Firefighters respond to Harrogate house blaze as investigators visit scene

Firefighters were called to two large fires in the Harrogate area yesterday, Tuesday October 18.

By Louise Hollingsworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 9:29am

The first incident happened at 6.09pm on York Road in Knaresborough. Crews from Knaresborough responded to a report of smoke seen coming from a compound area.

On arrival, they found a fire measuring five x five metres, consisting of garden and shrub waste. Crews managed to speak with the farmer whos land the fire was on, and reduced the bonfire to a supervisable level. A few hours later, crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge responded to a report of a house fire. At 8.31pm, crews were called to Harlow Moor Road in Harrogate where they discovered a fire within the lounge of the residential building. The fire was extinguished by crews, and they assisted fire investigation officers to establish the cause.

