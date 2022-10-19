Firefighters respond to Harrogate house blaze as investigators visit scene

On arrival, they found a fire measuring five x five metres, consisting of garden and shrub waste. Crews managed to speak with the farmer whos land the fire was on, and reduced the bonfire to a supervisable level. A few hours later, crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge responded to a report of a house fire. At 8.31pm, crews were called to Harlow Moor Road in Harrogate where they discovered a fire within the lounge of the residential building. The fire was extinguished by crews, and they assisted fire investigation officers to establish the cause.