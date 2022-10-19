Firefighters respond to Harrogate house blaze as investigators visit scene
Firefighters were called to two large fires in the Harrogate area yesterday, Tuesday October 18.
The first incident happened at 6.09pm on York Road in Knaresborough. Crews from Knaresborough responded to a report of smoke seen coming from a compound area.
On arrival, they found a fire measuring five x five metres, consisting of garden and shrub waste. Crews managed to speak with the farmer whos land the fire was on, and reduced the bonfire to a supervisable level. A few hours later, crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge responded to a report of a house fire. At 8.31pm, crews were called to Harlow Moor Road in Harrogate where they discovered a fire within the lounge of the residential building. The fire was extinguished by crews, and they assisted fire investigation officers to establish the cause.