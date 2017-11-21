Firearms police force vehicle stop car after pursuit near Harrogate

A driver who failed to stop after causing damage in a supermarket was arrested by firearms officers near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police firearms officers were the closest unit to Sainsburys on Wetherby Road, where a black Reno Clio was last seen on Sunday night (November 19).

After failing to stop for police they were pursed at low speeds until they reached Leeds Road, where offices were able to force the vehicle to a stop.

Minor damage was caused to a police car and the Reno Clio but no injuries were reported. The driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was arrested and released under investigation.

Inspector Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle failed to stop and we did not want it to get to the busier parts of the area. Utilising appropriate measures the officers were able to deal with the incident in the safest way possible."