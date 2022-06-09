Firearms police called to Knaresborough street

North Yorkshire Police said a significant police response followed a call to report damage to the vehicle at 7.25pm.

“Due to the serious nature of the report, specialist firearms officers and the police helicopter were deployed immediately,” said a force spokesman.

“After reviewing dashcam footage, it is a believed a slingshot or catapult-type weapon was used to damage the car window. No one was injured.”

Enquiries are ongoing to identify any suspects.