Firearms police called to Knaresborough street

North Yorkshire Police said a significant police response followed a call to report damage to the vehicle at 7.25pm.
“Due to the serious nature of the report, specialist firearms officers and the police helicopter were deployed immediately,” said a force spokesman.
“After reviewing dashcam footage, it is a believed a slingshot or catapult-type weapon was used to damage the car window. No one was injured.”
Enquiries are ongoing to identify any suspects.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference 12220098605.