Fire hits historic Harrogate location

There's been more bad news for Harrogate in a summer of minor trouble.

The cabman's shelter in Harrogate's Library Gardens on Victoria Avenue/Station Parade has been hit by a blaze.

A close-up on the damage at the cabman's shelter in Harrogate's Library Gardens

Firemen were called last night before midnight to deal with the fire at the 19th century wooden shelter with its distinctive green and white colouring.

If it turns out not to be an accident, it will be the latest in a wave of vandalism, sometimes petty, sometimes not, in Harrogate in recent months.

And it's not the first cabman's shelter in Harrogate town centre damaged this summer.

More news you may be interested in...

Vandal attack on Harrogate's historic cabman's shelter

More news you may be interested in...

Vandal attack on Valley Gardens cafe in Harrogate

More news you may be interested in...

'Mindless vandals' condemned after Valley Gardens attacks