Fire believed to have been started deliberately breaks out at Ripon Cathedral
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a fire at Ripon Cathedral this morning.
Crews attended at 11am when a smell of smoke was detected.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately but was quickly extinguished with no significant damage reported.
North Yorkshire Police are investigating and said: "We were alerted to a suspected attempted arson incident at Ripon Cathedral at around 10.40am today. Thankfully there were no injuries and no damage caused.
“Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
“Please quote reference number 12220031515 when providing any information.”