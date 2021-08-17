Fight on Pateley Bridge High Street

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said that members of the public witnessed a group of men fighting in the street at 7.30pm.

“One man suffered head injuries which needed treatment but are not believed to be serious at this time,” said the spokesman.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Several members of the public used smart phones to take images of what happened.

“We are keen to see images of the incident and are particularly interested in finding out how the incident started and what happened initially,” added the spokesman.