A man, who was caught driving 151mph on the A1 in the Harrogate district, has pleaded guilty after appearing at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Jorden Jay Barwick, 22, of Magnolia Way, Sowerby, has pleaded guilty to exceeding the motorway speed limit by driving at 151 miles per hour.

The offence was captured by a safety camera vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at Boroughbridge (junction 48) just before 11am on 22 September.

To complicate matters, the vehicle, a Mercedes A45 AMG, was not displaying a front registration plate.

Following the offence, the images from the road safety camera were used to trace the vehicle using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).

The car was then stopped by a marked police car and the driver was identified as Barwick.

Richard Fletcher, Acting Traffic Bureau Manager, said: “Speed is involved in around one third of all fatal collisions, which is why it is important we identify and punish those caught speeding on the roads of North Yorkshire.

“Barwick showed complete disregard for the safety of other road users when he chose to commit these offences.

"In fact, the speed he registered on our camera was the fastest we have ever seen, and we were determined to bring him to justice.”

On Tuesday, November 14, Barwick pleaded guilty at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced to a 12-month disqualification and a £369 fine.