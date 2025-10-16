Family pay tribute to ‘wonderful’ man killed following collision with tree on major road near Wetherby
David Barral, 60, was driving a grey Aston Martin DBX SUV when it collided with a tree on the A58 Leeds Road, between Bardsey and Collingham, at 2.05pm on Tuesday, October 13.
His family have released a photograph of him and the following tribute: “We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man.
"Rest in peace David – we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts.
"We love you.”
David was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
A spokesperson at West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to get in contact.”
If you can help, you should call the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.
You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 13250591258 when providing any details regarding the incident.