Family pay tribute to 'loving' man who died following attack in Harrogate as two men charged with murder

North Yorkshire Police investigating the death of a man at a flat in Harrogate have charged two people with murder.

The two men, aged 26 and 34, were charged yesterday (October 2) and are both remanded in custody before they appear at York Magistrates Court today (October 3).

The charges follow an investigation after the police were called to reports of an incident at a flat on Strawberry Dale on Sunday night.

A third man in his 40s, who was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released on bail.

The police can now name the man who died in the incident as 56-year-old Paul Tillet.

In a tribute follow this death, Paul’s family said: “Paul, you were a much-loved son, dad, brother and uncle, who will be truly missed and forever in our hearts.

"You will never be forgotten.

"Sleep tight, we love you.”

Paul’s daughter added: “My dad's life ended way too soon, he will be missed dearly by close friends and family.

“He brought me up with so much love and respect and I'll always remember the great moments we shared.

"I'll forever miss him, and I hold him close to my heart, and be devastated on the things he'll miss throughout my life.

"I hope he is at peace.”

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Tim Bentley, said: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family who are being supported by our specialist family liaison officers.

“I’d like to praise the officers and staff who have worked on this investigation so far, especially those who were first at the scene and those who have worked round the clock to carry out a diligent and thorough investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised these charges, but our investigation continues.

"We’d still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers.”

If you can help police with their investigation, you should call them on on 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240177924.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0900 555 111 or by visiting their website.