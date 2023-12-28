Family pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ who was stabbed to death following tragic incident in Tadcaster on Boxing Day

The family of a 23-year-old man, who was killed following an incident at a property in Tadcaster on Boxing Day morning, have paid tribute to him.

Luke Miller, from Tadcaster, tragically died following an incident at Rosemary Court in Tadcaster on Tuesday morning.

At 7.20am, North Yorkshire Police was notified of the incident by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A short time after paramedics and officers arrived at the scene, Luke was sadly pronounced dead.

A post-mortem was carried out on Wednesday (December 27) and gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear before York Magistrates' Court today (December 28).

The devastated parents of Luke have paid this tribute to him: “There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke.

“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while the initial investigation was carried out in the vicinity of Rosemary Court

The police are urging members of the public and the media to respect the privacy of Luke’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Anyone who has any information, no matter how small, and has not yet spoken with officers, is urged to contact them as a matter of urgency.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who heard or saw anything in the area surrounding Rosemary Court in the early hours leading up to Luke’s death.

Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation should call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.