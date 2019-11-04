Family give touching tribute after man dies outside Wetherby Racecourse

The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Wetherby on Saturday have released heartfelt tribute to him.

The statement from the family of 65-year-old Adrian Scott, who died at the scene, said: “Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law , uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

Adrian Scott, 65, died after being hit by a car outside Wetherby Racecourse.

“We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene. Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.”

A silver Mercedes C220 collided with two men close to the racecourse entrance after veering off the road in the incident at around 5pm on Saturday, shortly after the day's race meeting had finished.

The other man, aged 52, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The Mercedes driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

A road closure was put in place while the scene was examined and reopened shortly before 10pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on the B1224 York Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 13190563820.