Enquiries ongoing following collision on Dragon Parade in Harrogate

The occupants had abandoned the vehicle which was later found to be stolen.

Following further investigations a 17 year old male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and property damage.

He was interviewed and subsequently released on bail.

Enquiries are ongoing following a collision on Dragon Parade in Harrogate in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A 16 year old male was interviewed as a voluntary attendee on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and property damage and was later released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.