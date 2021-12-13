Enquiries ongoing following collision on Dragon Parade in Harrogate

Shortly after 1.30am on Wednesday, November 17, police received reports that a car had collided with a number of parked cars on Dragon Parade in Harrogate.

The occupants had abandoned the vehicle which was later found to be stolen.

Following further investigations a 17 year old male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and property damage.

He was interviewed and subsequently released on bail.

A 16 year old male was interviewed as a voluntary attendee on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and property damage and was later released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Use reference 12210243202 in connection with this incident.