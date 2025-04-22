Elderly man assaulted while waiting for bus in Ripon as police launch appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted at Ripon Bus Station last week.

The incident happened on the morning of Tuesday, April 15 when an elderly man was assaulted whilst waiting for the number 36 bus.

The offender has been identified but the victim has yet to come forward.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you were the person who was assaulted, or if you have any knowledge of who the victim may be, please contact the police.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250066590 when providing any details regarding the incident.