E-fit released after victim tricked in Harrogate Dragon Parade backpack theft

Police have released an e-fit image after a theft victim was tricked in Harrogate.

Officers today said victim was walking back from Harrogate town centre and was making his was along the bridge on Dragon Parade, at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, January 16.

As he was walking along the bridge, a man on a grey and red mountain bike rode past him and stopped to ask the time.

As the victim responded, another male on a bike approached him from behind, assaulted him and removed the backpack the victim was carrying. Both men then fled

Officers have released an e-fit of the first man who asked the victim for the time.

He is described as around 6ft 2in tall, white, approximately 20-years-old, with a slim build and was wearing light blue tracksuit bottoms and a matching blue hoodie.

He had his hood up when he approached the victim and spoke with a local accent.

The other man, who took the backpack, was riding a black bike with white pin stripes and was wearing dirty, grey jogging bottoms and a dark North Face jacket.

Anyone with information can email Lucy.Mills@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12190009416.