Drug supplying in Harrogate - four people charged

Four people have been charged on suspicion of drug offences relating to the supply of heroin and cocaine in Harrogate.

Two of them appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on June 10 - they are:

Naomi Bianca Jayne Richmond, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

A 17-year-old boy from Bradford who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with money laundering and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. The case was sent to York Crown Court for trial on July 8.

A third suspect, a 38-year-old man from Harrogate, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine. He is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court on July 4.

In a separate investigation, Lee Bavin, 26, of Parkside Road, Bradford, was charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing heroin with intent to supply. He appeared at York Magistrates‘ Court on 10 June where the case was sent to York Crown Court for trial on July 8.