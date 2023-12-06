Drug dealer from Leeds jailed after police seize class A drugs and cash from car in Harrogate

A drug dealer from Leeds has been jailed for two years and two months after police officers intercepted his vehicle in Harrogate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bakar Ranian, 45, of Conway Grove, Harehills, Leeds, was jailed at York Crown Court on December 5 after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

On November 11, officers on proactive patrols in and around Harrogate spotted a vehicle that had been making regular trips between Leeds and Harrogate consistently with an Organised Crime Group involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s proactive Operation Expedite Team stopped the vehicle, a BMW 1 series, in Harrogate and asked the driver to explain his movements.

Bakar Ranian, 45, from Leeds, has been jailed after being stopped in Harrogate and found with class A drugs and cash

The driver was Bakar Ranian, originally from Hackney in London, but who had recently become a resident in Leeds.

His account was implausible and vague and it began to change when challenged by officers.

Ranian was detained for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, as was his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine after officers found drugs on him following the search.

A search of his vehicle also led to officers finding £100 cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs, all concealed in various compartments in the vehicle.

Police officers recovered three large snap bags that each contained multiple deal snap bags inside them.

They also located a further four large snap bags each containing multiple deal bags of white powder inside in a bag wrapped in a hat which was concealed in the boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A single bag of white powder was also located within the glovebox.

Police then conducted a search of his address where approximately £2,000 cash was found and further evidence of his drug dealing activities.

In total, officers recovered 109 Packages of cocaine and four bags of MDMA with a combined street value of approximately £5,000.

PC Michael Haydock, of Operation Expedite who lead the investigation, said: “Bakar Ranian was working for a county line with the sole objective of selling highly dangerous and addictive drugs on the streets of Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has knowingly broken the law and has clearly made a significant financial gain from his criminal activity.

"This has now been taken away from him.

"He, like many others before him, have sold these drugs without the slightest bit of thought or consideration for the wider implications of their actions.

“I am pleased to see that he has been imprisoned for his crimes and hopefully, he will now see the error of his ways.