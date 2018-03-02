Driver leads police on early morning chase through Harrogate and Knaresborough

A driver has been arrested on charges including possession of cannabis after leading police on a chase through Harrogate and Knaresborough.

North Yorkshire Police attempted to stop the driver on Skipton Road at 4.40am this morning (Friday, March 2), the male driver failed to stop and officers pursued them across Wetherby Road.

The chase continued through Knaresborough and Starbeck until the male driver came to a stop at the junction of the High Street and Prospect Road at around 5am. He was found to be in possession of an unspecified amount of cannabis.

In total they were charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving, failure to stop, taking a vehicle without the owners consent and being unfit to drive through drugs.