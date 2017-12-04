Driver in Harrogate arrested for being three and a half times drink drive limit

There were nine arrests in the first weekend of North Yorkshire Police's Christmas drink drive crackdown - with one motorist being three and a half times the drink drive limit.

A member of the public contacted police at 1.30pm on Saturday, regarding a suspected drink driver behind the wheel of a Toyota Auris, which had collided with a van on Station View in Harrogate.

Officers stopped the car on the overpass of the M1 near the A6055 at Minskip and in a roadside breath test and a second one in custody at Harrogate Police station revealed he was more than three and a half times over the limit.

A 52-year-old man from Kirklees was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit. He will appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court later this month.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving without due care and attention and has been released under investigation, while enquiries continue.

Sgt Andy Morton of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group said: “It’s disappointing to see the number of arrests made at this stage of the operation. Every year we hope that drivers will hear our warnings and recognise the threat that they pose to themselves and others on the road.

“However, the number of arrests made this weekend shows that some drivers think that tragedy won’t touch them and they’ll take that chance and get away with it. However, my experience as a roads policing officer tells me that it may be the last chance they ever take. Either that, or they will devastate another innocent family, by killing a loved one just before Christmas.

“I again appeal to drivers, do not get behind that wheel if you are over the limit. Be warned, officers are patrolling and as ever, are looking for those tell-tale signs of drink and drug driving. You may think your driving is fine, but we know what to look for and we will target you, arrest you and put you in front of the courts.”